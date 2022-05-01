$2.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.43 billion and the lowest is $2.39 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year sales of $9.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.89 billion to $10.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.27 billion to $10.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Insight Enterprises.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $99.37 on Friday. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $88.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.46 per share, with a total value of $7,956,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $518,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 180,052 shares of company stock worth $18,089,339. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 112.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 590.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.