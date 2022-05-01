$2.43 Million in Sales Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) will post $2.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $2.85 million. DURECT posted sales of $2.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year sales of $16.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.14 million to $21.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $51.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. DURECT had a negative net margin of 259.46% and a negative return on equity of 52.37%. The company had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of DURECT stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. DURECT has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $102.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 8.13.

In other news, Director Judith J. Robertson purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DURECT by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,341,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,357,000 after acquiring an additional 39,239 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in DURECT by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 113,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 24,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DURECT by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 126,212 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in DURECT by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,509,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 143,864 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare Value Capital LLC bought a new stake in DURECT in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Company Profile (Get Rating)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

