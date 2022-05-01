$225.18 Million in Sales Expected for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) to post sales of $225.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $223.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $225.94 million. Precision Drilling reported sales of $163.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($2.59). The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.17 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.13) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on PDS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.17.

Shares of PDS opened at $71.79 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $24.68 and a one year high of $85.29. The company has a market cap of $975.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 3.7% during the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 16,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 4.8% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 953,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,521,000 after acquiring an additional 43,602 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 48.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 45,258 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 72,588.5% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 101,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 100,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 14.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

