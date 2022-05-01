$4.65 Million in Sales Expected for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) will post $4.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.45 million and the highest is $4.85 million. Applied DNA Sciences reported sales of $2.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 74.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year sales of $16.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.16 million to $18.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.67 million, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $22.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Applied DNA Sciences.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.44). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 105.86% and a negative net margin of 123.04%. The company had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of APDN stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $8.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APDN. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 50.0% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 31.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 33.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 16,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.