$44.91 Million in Sales Expected for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) to post $44.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.00 million and the lowest is $44.30 million. Tactile Systems Technology reported sales of $42.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year sales of $236.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $236.35 million to $237.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $277.13 million, with estimates ranging from $265.10 million to $283.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TCMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.15. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 20.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter worth $249,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

