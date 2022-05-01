$53.10 Million in Sales Expected for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) will report sales of $53.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.20 million to $54.10 million. Old Second Bancorp reported sales of $34.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year sales of $218.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $219.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $236.53 million, with estimates ranging from $234.00 million to $238.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $39.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $65,894.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 13,671 shares of company stock worth $195,814 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 90.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 113.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 89.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $13.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $15.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

