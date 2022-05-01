541,729 Shares in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 541,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,344,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.48% of Enfusion as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth about $3,434,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth about $3,540,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth about $31,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enfusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enfusion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE:ENFN opened at $12.77 on Friday. Enfusion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.56.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enfusion Inc offers software-as-a-service for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

