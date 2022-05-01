80,230 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $846,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 185,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $679,000.

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.77.

