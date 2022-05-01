$878.11 Million in Sales Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) to report sales of $878.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $760.00 million. Novavax posted sales of $447.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 96.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year sales of $4.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 368.20% and a negative net margin of 152.12%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVAX shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.14.

NVAX opened at $45.07 on Friday. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $42.13 and a fifty-two week high of $277.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.80.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Novavax by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 40.0% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

