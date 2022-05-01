ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on ACCO Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $709.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.98. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 5.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $793,764.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $66,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,793 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth $178,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 7.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 192,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 72.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 65,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 27,391 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 59.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth $80,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

