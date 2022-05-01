Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas lowered Activision Blizzard from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.86.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $75.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $99.46. The company has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day moving average is $73.57.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 14.87%.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

