Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,688 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 864,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,126,000 after purchasing an additional 118,116 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 4,428.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 39,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $6,132,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $172.48 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.57 and a fifty-two week high of $224.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AYI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

