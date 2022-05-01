ADT (NYSE:ADT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

Get ADT alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ADT from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup started coverage on ADT in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ADT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.58. ADT has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $11.77.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ADT during the 1st quarter worth about $1,039,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADT during the 1st quarter worth about $1,557,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADT by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 471,424 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About ADT (Get Rating)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADT (ADT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.