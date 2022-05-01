Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth about $86,624,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 11,925.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,808,000 after buying an additional 152,169 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,025,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 30.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 363,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,121,000 after acquiring an additional 84,623 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

NYSE AAP opened at $199.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 62.96%.

AAP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.65.

About Advance Auto Parts (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.