Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $85.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.01 and its 200-day moving average is $124.08.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $127.00 in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.56.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

