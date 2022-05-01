Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) PT Lowered to C$17.00

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEGXF. National Bank Financial cut Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

AEGXF stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $17.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

