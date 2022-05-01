ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on ageas SA/NV from €45.70 ($49.14) to €44.50 ($47.85) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC downgraded ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($62.37) to €59.00 ($63.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $47.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.30. ageas SA/NV has a 52 week low of $42.05 and a 52 week high of $67.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.13. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

