AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Short Interest Down 29.6% in April

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 529,300 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the March 31st total of 752,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AIkido Pharma by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 36,724 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Get AIkido Pharma alerts:

Shares of AIkido Pharma stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. AIkido Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AIkido Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

About AIkido Pharma (Get Rating)

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.