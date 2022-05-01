Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Up 94.3% in April

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 94.3% from the March 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:ANZFF opened at $0.60 on Friday. Air New Zealand has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99.
About Air New Zealand (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air New Zealand (ANZFF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for Air New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.