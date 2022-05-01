Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Up 94.3% in April

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 94.3% from the March 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:ANZFF opened at $0.60 on Friday. Air New Zealand has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99.

About Air New Zealand (Get Rating)

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

