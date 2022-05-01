Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) CAO Sells $495,999.00 in Stock

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 15,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $495,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,630,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Bruce Larson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 14th, Robert Bruce Larson sold 19,087 shares of Albertsons Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $617,082.71.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.11. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 79.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 72.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 70,292 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 8.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 62.0% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACI shares. Barclays upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.79.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

