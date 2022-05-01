Alison Nicoll Sells 7,500 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $549,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,645,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $609,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $648,900.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.75, for a total transaction of $725,625.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $897,225.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $914,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $782,850.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $884,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $1,080,375.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total transaction of $817,425.00.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $75.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21 and a beta of -0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.92. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.09 and a one year high of $401.49.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 231.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 270.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 48.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 174.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPST. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.07.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

