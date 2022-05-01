Alison Nicoll Sells 7,500 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $549,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,645,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 20th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $609,750.00.
- On Wednesday, April 13th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $648,900.00.
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.75, for a total transaction of $725,625.00.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $897,225.00.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $914,550.00.
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $782,850.00.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $884,400.00.
- On Wednesday, March 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $1,080,375.00.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total transaction of $817,425.00.
Shares of UPST stock opened at $75.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21 and a beta of -0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.92. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.09 and a one year high of $401.49.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 231.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 270.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 48.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 174.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPST. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.07.
Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Upstart (UPST)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.