Allen T. Peters Sells 5,605 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $442,963.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,116,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $77.37 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.50 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.09. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on UFPI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

