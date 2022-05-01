Allen T. Peters Sells 5,605 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $442,963.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,116,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $77.37 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.50 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.09. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently commented on UFPI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.
UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.
