Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $15.09 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,634 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.2% of Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.65.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $277.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.18. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

