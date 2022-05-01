Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS APELY opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.58. Alps Alpine has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.19.

APELY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alps Alpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. CLSA cut shares of Alps Alpine from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alps Alpine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components. The Automotive Infotainment segment develops, manufactures, and markets audio, information, and communication equipment.

