ALR Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALRT) Short Interest Up 97.4% in April

ALR Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 97.4% from the March 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ALRT opened at $0.05 on Friday. ALR Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.

ALR Technologies Inc, a data management company, develops diabetes care solutions for human and animal health in the United States. It provides Diabetes Management System, a comprehensive approach to diabetes care consisting of data collection, predictive A1C, insulin dosage adjustment suggestions, performance tracking, remote monitoring, and diabetes test supplies.

