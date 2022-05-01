AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) PT Raised to C$33.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATGFF opened at $22.96 on Friday. AltaGas has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

