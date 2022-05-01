Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ASPS opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $14.58.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.15. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William B. Shepro bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $49,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 9.4% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 51.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 39,906 shares during the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

