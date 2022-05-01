American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,092 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of American Assets Trust worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,848,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,164,000 after acquiring an additional 174,051 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,465,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,308,000 after acquiring an additional 19,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 217.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after acquiring an additional 448,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.02 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.73 per share, for a total transaction of $114,009.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 38,613 shares of company stock worth $1,381,507. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.97. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.27 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

