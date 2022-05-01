American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 16,508 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,508 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Century Communities worth $9,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Century Communities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 168,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,788,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Century Communities by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Century Communities by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCS. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

Shares of CCS opened at $52.72 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.63 and a 52 week high of $86.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.50. Century Communities had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 34.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.08%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

