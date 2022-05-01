American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 29,094 Shares of Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 894,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,094 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Grosvenor Capital Management worth $9,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 11.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 143,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

GCMG opened at $8.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.04. Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.83 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 187.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Grosvenor Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 160.01%.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

