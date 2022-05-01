American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 46,383 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,383 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.35% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $10,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,913,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,992. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $44.97 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.42 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.47.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 42.72%. The business had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

