American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 5,647 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $10,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 145.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth $2,471,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter worth $1,292,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter worth $637,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $441.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $484.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.05. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $281.01 and a one year high of $638.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 46.97%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.