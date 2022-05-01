American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 58,383 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,799 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 58,383 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.37% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $9,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,418,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,017,000 after buying an additional 320,770 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,005,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,060,000 after buying an additional 239,443 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 994,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after buying an additional 547,632 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 936,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,560,000 after buying an additional 255,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,353,000 after buying an additional 14,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

FBC stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.16.

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.37). Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 26.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.94%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 69,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,960.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

About Flagstar Bancorp (Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.