American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 59,696 Shares of Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,332,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,696 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 6.98% of Charah Solutions worth $11,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 1,157.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 40,117 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the third quarter valued at $68,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Charah Solutions stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $6.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $93.43 million for the quarter. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 56.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

