American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 970 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.23% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $10,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $80.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.99. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $97.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.15.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 23.41%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SFBS shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.