American Century Companies Inc. Acquires New Stake in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 163,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,641,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.24% of Nuvei at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,575,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

NVEI stock opened at $55.91 on Friday. Nuvei Co. has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.94.

NVEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nuvei from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvei has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.90.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

