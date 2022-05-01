American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 322.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,986 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.26% of Moelis & Company worth $10,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.43.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $77.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 89.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 11,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $553,989.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,590,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

