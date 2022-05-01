American Century Companies Inc. Buys 140,278 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 560.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,278 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of CF Industries worth $11,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CF. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in CF Industries by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in CF Industries by 352.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $88,188,234.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock valued at $109,647,792 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $96.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.93. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $113.49.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.16.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

