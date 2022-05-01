American Century Companies Inc. Buys 27,944 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,944 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Plexus worth $9,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Plexus by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,789,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 47,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

PLXS stock opened at $81.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.21. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.12.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $140,488.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

