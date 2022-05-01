American Century Companies Inc. Buys 335,175 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 1,794.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,175 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of International Game Technology worth $10,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGT. FMR LLC grew its position in International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after buying an additional 744,706 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

IGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Shares of IGT opened at $21.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.94.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. Equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

