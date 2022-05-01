American Century Companies Inc. Buys 456 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Royal Gold worth $10,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Royal Gold by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $2,345,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold stock opened at $130.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.52. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $147.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.63.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.57%.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.68.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

