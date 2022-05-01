American Century Companies Inc. Buys 57,827 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,827 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Terex worth $10,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,781,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth $18,170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 488.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after acquiring an additional 256,817 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after acquiring an additional 188,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,597,000 after acquiring an additional 121,206 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terex alerts:

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.95.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.90 million. Terex had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

TEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Terex Profile (Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.