American Century Companies Inc. Buys 62,345 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,345 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.33% of Werner Enterprises worth $10,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WERN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,705 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,856,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 48,672.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 890,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 888,279 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,752,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,501,000 after purchasing an additional 756,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 515,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,779,000 after purchasing an additional 292,249 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.04. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $765.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

