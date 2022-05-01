American Century Companies Inc. Buys 84,264 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,264 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 5.26% of Townsquare Media worth $11,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 296,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 35.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 220,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 29.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 36,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of TSQ opened at $10.90 on Friday. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $110.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.63 million. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 75.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Townsquare Media Profile (Get Rating)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

