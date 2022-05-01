American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 735,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 78,471 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.39% of Pretium Resources worth $10,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,781,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,951,000 after buying an additional 113,807 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,965,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,948,000 after buying an additional 202,036 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 65.0% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,864,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,122,000 after buying an additional 1,522,309 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $49,072,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,451,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

PVG stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81.

PVG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

