American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,141 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Fate Therapeutics worth $10,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 21.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 16.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FATE. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $28.56 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $97.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $143,672.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,342,037.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,105,301.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,224 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.