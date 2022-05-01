American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,269 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $9,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 273,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 41,197 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 79,428 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

NYSE:FE opened at $43.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.61. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.35.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.64%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

