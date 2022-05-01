American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $11,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 64.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $114.98 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $193.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.72.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.32. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $361.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

PIPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.20.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

