American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,707 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.34% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $10,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth $393,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 34,684.6% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $1,425,000.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $54.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.86. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 17.85%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

