American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,556 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.08% of Steel Dynamics worth $10,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $85.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.66. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

